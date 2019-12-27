From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 28, 1919: R.L. Baca has returned from a visit to Albuquerque and El Paso. He spent Christmas with his mother in the Duke City.
Dec. 28, 1969: Five persons were killed on New Mexico’s highways Saturday.
Three of the fatalities occurred in accidents involving snow and ice-slick roads, State Police said.
Dec. 28, 1994: The children in New Mexico’s new first family will attend Santa Fe public schools starting next semester.
“I’ve always been a firm believer in the public education system,” Dee Johnson, wife of Gov.-elect Gary Johnson, said Tuesday.
The Johnsons have two children — daughter Seah, 15, a high school sophomore, and son Erik, 12, a seventh-grader.
Dee Johnson said the children’s school assignments are not yet definite but that the family is almost certain that Seah will attend Capital High School and that Erik will go to Alameda Junior High School.
