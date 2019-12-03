From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 4, 1919: Railroad Needs Of New Mexico Outlined To Railway Age By Corporation Board
Line to Farmington, Extension to Taos, Socorro County Possibilities, Chance for Roswell-Carrizozo Road, Columbus-Gallup Project, New Mexico Central Extension Plans Laid Before Editor by Hugh H. Williams
Dec. 4, 1969: Hazardous driving warnings went out this morning for the entire Northern New Mexico area after King Winter dumped from eight to ten inches of heavy wet snow throughout the area.
At the Santa Fe Airport the snow depth measured six inches at 7 a.m. In other areas of the city snow was as deep as eight inches.
Dec. 4, 1994: LOS ALAMOS — It might seem that nothing would be less controversial than a peace statue proposed by schoolchildren.
But in Los Alamos, spawning ground-of the atomic bomb and the place where 70 to 80 percent of the country’s existing nuclear weapons were designed, peace is a complicated issue.
A group of Albuquerque schoolchildren found that out last month when, during a stormy meeting, the Los Alamos County Council rejected their proposal to place a statue and peace park at the eastern entrance to the town.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.