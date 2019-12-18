From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 19, 1919: Las Vegas Winner; Offer Of Big Hotel Property Secures The Baptist College
Committee Unanimously Decides in Favor of the Meadow City
Will Be Made A Big University
Las Vegas gets the Baptist college — a $200,000 institution which is to be developed into one of the great universities of the west, according to those who are backing the project.
After viewing the big Hot Springs property, the Montezuma hotel, the special committee of five sent up from Albuquerque decided unanimously that the offer was the best in sight, and by far too attractive to pass up. It is estimated that the expenditure of $50,000 to $75,000 will make the property all that is desired for the purpose.
Dec. 19, 1969: Gov. David F. Cargo says there is nothing he can do about a State Racing Commission decision to grant a license to Santa Fe Downs, which he opposes.
Dec. 19, 1994: As Sylvia Ortiz rounds the corner of Santa Fe’s Plaza, her mind is faraway, in Bethlehem.
For the fourth year in a row, 23-year-old Ortiz put on the robes of the Virgin Mary and walked with Joseph to find a place to rest Sunday night.
... Ortiz and her 19-year-old brother Ted, who portrays Joseph, return from college every year to participate in the ritual staged by their Santa Cruz parish, Holy Cross Church.
Several hundred people — tourists and locals — followed their procession, stopping at five resting places around the Plaza where the Devil mocked them and refused to give them a room.
