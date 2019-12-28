From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 29, 1919: Attorney General Askren today said “your honor” to the justice of the peace who sits in trial of offenses against the peace and dignity of the state at Pena Blanca, Sandoval county.
The attorney general went there as prosecutor in the case against several Santo Domingo Indians charged with cattle rustling. He became interested in the case when he was called upon to investigate the near battle at Santo Domingo between the Indians and Mounted Policeman Alfred Montoya’s posse Christmas day.
Dec. 29, 1969: Through early today Santa Fe had escaped the brunt of the second major storm of the season as it buried some sections of New Mexico under up to 6 inches of snow.
Dec. 29, 1994: Several weeks ago Capital High drama teacher Bryan Fant first noticed his previous, seemingly endless enthusiasm was waning.
The popular, greatly respected teacher never considered that something might be wrong with his health. Instead he blamed himself for the fatigue that was draining him of his drive.
But doctors discovered last week during a checkup using a magnetic resonance imaging scan that Fant had a malignant tumor the size of a tennis ball in his brain. Doctors removed most of the tumor.
