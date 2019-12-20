From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 23, 1919: Five men were charged with theft of turquoise from the American Turquoise mine, commonly known as the Tiffany mine, at Bonanza, fifteen miles south of Santa Fe, in complaints made today before Justice of the Peace C.M. Conklin by J.P. McNulty, acting agent of the mine.
Dec. 23, 1969: LAS VEGAS — The beleaguered Sangre de Cristo Community Action Program teeters on the brink of ruin today, despite action over the weekend to hire a permanent director.
The organization, involving anti-poverty work in the three counties of Mora, San Miguel and Colfax, has been bubbling with county in-fighting since its inception several months ago, and its troubles now hold it in precarious balance with the regional office of Economic Opportunity in Dallas, Texas.
Dec. 23, 1994: So far, the county commissioners' nominations for department heads are all men. And although four spots have yet to filled, knowledgeable sources say the prospect of a woman joining the pack of male leaders is slim.
This fact isn't sitting well with women's organizations or with Commissioner Betty Platts, who said the male commissioners have shut her out of personnel decisions.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.