From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 27, 1919: Santa Feans who want an airplane joy ride will have an opportunity soon after New Year’s day. Mayor E.P. Davies today received a letter from the Curtis-Humphreys Airplane company of Denver saying that a flyer was going to start for Santa Fe and that he would give Santa Feans who want to “go up” a ride on the thin air.
The flyer will have a three-seater machine, capable of carrying two passengers in addition to the pilot, so he will be able to take two Santa Feans aloft at one time. The fair will be $12.50 each, according to the letter to Mayor Davies. The length of the air trips was not given.
Dec. 27, 1994: Cars hitting wildlife are taking an increasing toll on animals and drivers, a wildlife biologist said, and such encounters will inevitably increase as New Mexico’s population grows.
“I call automobiles ‘metallic carnivores’ … If you think about it these animals have no evolutionary defense against an ‘animal’ going 70 miles per hour,” said Richard Knight, a Colorado State University biologist who studies growth impacts on the West’s wildlife.
