From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 11, 1919: The New Mexico teachers were well pleased with the transportation service during the convention of the educational association according to John Milne of Albuquerque, one of the transportation committee of the association.He writes the corporation commission, “I think you ought be be told that the railroads of New Mexico handled the teachers in splendid shape during the recent session of the New Mexico Educational Association.”
Dec. 11, 1969: Santa Fe’s City Council Wednesday ignored a plea by Mayor George Gonzales that the council rescind a new City Manager Ordinance approved several weeks ago. Councilmen did, however, agree to test the legality of the ordinance in court to have the mayor act as defendant in the case.
Dec. 11, 1994: There won’t be a ban on skateboarding on the Santa Fe Plaza any time soon, but City Councilor Frank Montaño’s drive to push recreational activities out of the Plaza has re-focused debate on just who should use the historic square.
Montaño on Friday pulled back his controversial proposal from the week’s City Council agenda, but the discussion won’t die.
