From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 30, 1919: Ten Indians of Santo Domingo will be charged in the United States court with assault with deadly weapons, Attorney General Askren announced today, as the result of the threatened uprising at the pueblo of Santo Domingo on Christmas day which nearly resulted in a battle between more than 200 braves and Mounted Policeman Alfredo Montoya’s posse.
The attorney general said he intended to file the complaints within a few days, naming the Indians identified by possemen as those taking a leading part in the threatened attack upon the possemen, who had surrounded their village for the purpose of searching for hides as the result of cattle rustling of which they suspected the Indians.
Dec. 30, 1969: Temperatures dropped to the lowest levels recorded in Santa Fe this winter as the mercury registered 5 degrees at the Municipal Airport.
Dec. 30, 1994: Santa Fe police officers opted — with a nearly unanimous voice — to form a union Thursday, giving their representatives hope for more influence over changes sweeping their department.
Asked if they wanted to turn their officers’ association into a formally recognized, independent union, 81 officers votes yes and 2 voted no.
The union could challenge several of Police Chief Don Grady’s changes in the work shifts and conditions at the police department. But Grady said administrative decisions already include officers’ concerns, so their unionization “won’t change anything.”
