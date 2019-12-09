From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 10, 1919: The unfair and unreasonable and disastrous discrimination against Santa Fe by crippling the Santa Fe-Lamy branch railroad service as a “coal conservation” measure has been made the subject of an emphatic protest to the railroad administration by the New Mexico state corporation commission.
Dec. 10, 1969: Four men currently are under consideration by the State Personnel Board to fill the director’s position left vacant by the resignation last week of personnel director Harold S. Bibo.
Bibo resigned to become manager of La Fonda in Santa Fe, and deputy personnel director David Sperry has been instructed by the board to act as director until a man is selected to fill the vacancy, according to board chairman Ray Powell, Albuquerque.
Dec. 10, 1994: The city councilor who proposed banning skateboards from the Santa Fe Plaza withdrew the measure Friday, saying he wants to meet with the city’s young people before possibly bringing it up again early next year.
Frank Montaño, District 3, said he has decided to pull the controversial measure off the agenda for Wednesday’s council meeting.
“I have decided to hold a series of meetings with youths at local high schools and junior high schools,” Montaño said. “I will ask the council to delay its consideration of the proposed ordinance until late January or early February, until after these meetings have been held.”
