From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 24, 1919: So far as the New Mexican can see there is no valid argument against extending the Santa Fe city limits to take in the Santa Fe grant and thus include in the official city what as a matter of fact does at present constitute the city of Santa Fe. It is doing ourselves a deliberative injustice to allow Santa Fe to be advertised in another census as a town of 5000 to 8000 people when we should have credit for 10,000 to 12,000. The city is here; let’s recognize it for what it is and set the fence where the country begins.
Dec. 24, 1969: Because he wants to preserve Republican party harmony, Gov. David Cargo said today he has asked Vice President Spiro Agnew to cancel a fund raising trip to New Mexico in March.
The governor announced earlier the vice president would be in New Mexico for a fund-raising dinner in Cargo’s campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Joseph M. Monotya, a Democrat.
This arrangement was made prior to Anderson Carter announcing as a Republican candidate for the senate seat.
Dec. 24, 1994: In the midst of modern Santa Fe, timeless worship abides.
A few blocks from the commerce of Canyon Road, hidden among the mansions and enclaves of the east side, the 12 sisters of the cloistered Roman Catholic monastery of Carmel of Santa Fe spend their days in contemplation, prayer and work.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.