From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 7, 1969: An eleventh-hour attempt to delay the Tuesday constitutional election is set for Monday morning.
Santa Fe attorney Charles Solomon said he will join with attorney Lorenzo Tapia of Albuquerque in the petition for a write of mandamus, ordering the postponement of the voting.
… Solomon told The New Mexican that if Supreme Court Chief Justice Erwin S. Moise decides the matter deserves a hearing, he will probably ask the court to meet on Monday afternoon.
Dec. 7, 1994: When Yvonne Gonzalez was interviewing for the job of superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools in September, she said she wouldn’t rule out the possibility of some of the district’s top five administrative positions.
Superintendent Gonzalez played out that option Tuesday, cutting two assistant superintendent positions from her staff.
… So, under the first phase of a three-part reorganization plan, Gonzalez gave the remaining three assistant superintendents new duties and new titles: Associate Superintendent.
