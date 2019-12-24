From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 25, 1994: The wedding that almost wasn’t came off without a hitch Christmas Eve, uniting two people, two cultures and two continents.
The bride, Tammy Rahr, is an Indian from the Cayuga tribe in the United States.
The groom, Laurie Nilsen, is an Australian aborigine from the Mandandanji tribe in Australia.
About 75 friends and family members gathered Saturday at Allan Houser Studios south of Santa Fe to witness the wedding, which incorporated a sacred Indian tobacco ceremony, an aboriginal ceremony that separates men and women and a civil ceremony complete with “I do’s.”
... The November ceremony was postponed after the Australian government wouldn’t accept Rahr’s passport, which was issued by the Haudenosaunee, the confederacy of six Indian nations also referred to as the Iroquois.
