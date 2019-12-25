Dec. 26, 1919: Leslie A. Gillett, state highway engineer, is in Sierra county regarding location of federal aid roads and state roads. E. Kempenich of the highway commission is accompanying him.
Dec. 26, 1969: Gov. David F. Cargo today called for an investigation to determine if there had been fee-sharing agreements between state-appointed attorneys in an anti-trust lawsuit and former Atty. Gen. Boston Witt.
Cargo referred to a lawsuit against Martin-Marietta Corp. for allegedly fixing the price of concrete pipe sold to the state.
and three New Mexico cities.
Dec. 26, 1994: ISLETA PUEBLO — While many New Mexicans stayed home with their families on C Hristmas, feasting on traditional fare, Rita Wilcox fed crisp dollar bills into a video slot machine.
Her sister, Anne Wilcox, hovered behind, pouting about the $65 she had lost and cheering good fortune.
The Wilcox sisters of Albuquerque joined about 1,500 people who flocked to the Isleta Gaming Palace on Sunday afternoon.
