From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 22, 1919: The ship which carried Emma Godlman, Alexander Berkman and 200 more hyenas of radicalism back across the ocean, sails under sealed orders. We don’t know where Emma and Alexander are going, but they are on their way. This is the most delightful feature of their deportation — we don’t even know where they are going.
Dec. 22, 1969: Santa Fe Police indicated alarm today over what seems to be an unusual amount of pre-Christmas vandalism in the city.
Christmas trees are stolen, decorations are stolen or destroyed and children apparently find great sport in shooting out bulbs decorating trees and homes during the holiday season. Police said damage caused so far has run into the hundreds of dollars.
Vandals have gone onto private property — in many instances into someone’s front yard — and chopped down trees. Christmas trees have also been chopped down in city parks.
Dec. 22, 1994: Attorneys for state penitentiary inmates have asked a federal judge to hold the governor and the state in contempt for failing for more than two years to improve conditions at the penitentiary’s antiquated Main Facility.
In a motion filed Wednesday, the inmates’ attorney Mark Donatelli also asked the court to begin fining the state as much as $10,000 daily for every day after March 15 that inmates are housed in substandard conditions.
