From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 1, 1919: “The trouble with most of us who have lived a quarter of a century or more in Santa Fe,” said a well-known business man yesterday, “is that we have grown so accustomed to our town that we don’t realize our possibilities.”
There is a good deal in this diagnosis. We must cultivate the perspective of the new comer to Santa Fe who sees things in their proper focus — especially the visitor who is looking for a first class, modern hotel which fits into the Santa Fe environment. It is a good thing to carry in our minds a summary of Santa Fe’s chief attractions and advantages of her chief needs.
Dec. 1, 1969: Sunday liquor business in Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Arriba Counties came to an abrupt end yesterday with Dist. Atty. James C. Thompson threatening to prosecute anyone serving drinks in the three-county area.
Law enforcement agencies reported this morning that bars were open Sunday in the First Judicial District, Thompson’s jurisdiction.
Last week, the district attorney sent out an open letter to bar owners and law enforcement agencies stating that he considered Sunday sales illegal.
Dec. 1, 1994: The Santa Fe City Council Wednesday night approved a resolution that could provide Nambé Mills $5 million in revenue bonds and 20 acres of city-owned land. But in doing so, the council placed conditions on the measure Mayor Debbie Jaramillo said could kill the deal.
“We have made all kinds of weird policies in amending this deal to death,” Jaramillo said, adding that she hoped Nambé Mills didn’t come to the conclusion that “too much is too much.”
Nambé Mills officials could not be reached for comment about the amended resolution.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.