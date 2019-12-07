From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 8, 1919: Santa Fe got another wallop today as the result of the federal railway administration’s program. Train service on the Santa Fe Lamy branch has been chopped to two round trips daily and the curtailment following the Denver & Rio Grande’s reduction to thrice weekly service, all but isolates the capital on the eve of the special session of the legislature.
Dec. 8, 1969: The voters have in their hands the fate of a new constitution for the state, developed over a 6½ year period of this decade with the final version hammered out in summer and early fall by a constitutional Convention.
Dec. 8, 1994: Angry members of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts showed up in unprecedented numbers for an annual meeting Wednesday that dissolved into a bitter two-hour confrontation marked by tears and accusations.
One member denounced the directors for hiding behind procedural rules; another suggested the directors were acting like Nazi dictators. For most of the meeting, directors sat impassively while the board president tried to maintain control of the proceedings.
The annual meeting, normally attended by a handful of people and involving only the announcement of newly-elected directors, attracted about 100 members of the 72-year-old group that sponsors the annual Indian Market.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.