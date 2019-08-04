From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 5, 1919: “If it is true, as reported, that a disorderly resort is being opened by women near the Santa Fe station, it is in violation of direct orders given by the mayor and myself,” said City Attorney Jack Kenny today. “If consent was secured, it came from another source.”
Rumors have been prevalent for several days that such an institution had been reopened in the southwestern part of the city and an investigation would be made by the proper authorities at once. The city has been free from such resorts since the activity of State Inspector Massio and other federal authorities in getting rid of them during the war. It is said the matter is to be called to the attention of the sheriff and an investigation by county authorities is suggested.
Aug. 5, 1969: With the Constitutional Convention opening at noon here today, and with convention officers slated to be elected this afternoon,here is the way the pre-convention dopesters had the election figured.
Bruce King of Santa Fe, president; Filo Sedillo of Belen, first vice president; Lewis Cox of Roswell, second vice president; Dr. Herb Hughes of Albuquerque, third vice president; Dr. Dorothy Cline of Albuquerque, fourth vice president; and former Supreme Court Justice David Carmody of Santa Fe, chairman of the judiciary committee.
We don’t say the election will go that way. It’s what the non-partisan political dopesters predicted.
Aug. 5, 1994: Downtown. The restaurant trend these days is definitely in the direction of small and trend, yet still affordable.
One of the latest in the genre is Il Vicino. It’s a pizza joint, granted. But it’s nicely decorated in a sparse way, with etched glass trimmings and heavy, elegant steel furniture. Slightly ’50s, slightly hard-edged but comfortable, even verging on elegant.
The food is good, so is the service, and you can feed three people adequately, with beer or wine included for about $30.
We think places like this are going to do more to restore locals to the Plaza than any number of take-back-the-town rallies.