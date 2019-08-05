From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 6, 1919: In response to the demand for a big tourist hotel, up to date in every respect, a demand voiced by scores of Santa Fe business and professional men for the past 10 years, 20 persons turned out last night at the meeting called to consider the subject.
Aug. 6, 1969: The State Constitutional Convention, under the leadership of Bruce King of Santa Fe County, took a tight-money attitude today concerning convention employees.
The convention cleared its first organizational hurdle Tuesday as it elected King convention president.
The main order of business today related to other organization procedures, including consideration of rates, committee membership and employment of staff.
Aug. 6, 1994: A majority of New Mexico prison inmates are doing time for non-violent offenses, according to a new report prepared by the state Corrections Department.
And in the past year, only 35 percent of inmate admissions have been for violent crimes, the report says.