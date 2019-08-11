From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 12, 1919: From documents recently discovered, copies of which are now in the possession of the University of California and are being edited by Dr. H.E. Bolton, it may be affirmatively declared that the Villa of Santa Fe was not founded by Juan de Onate; that Juan de Onate did not build the Old Palace; that Onate resigned in 1607 and was ordered to Mexico City by the viceroy in 1608; that after 1608, with the capital of the kingdom still remaining at San Gabriel (near Chamita) a governor and captain general and interim was appointed and the Cabildo of San Gabriel elected Alonzo Onate, son of Don Juan, as governor and he functioned as such. In 1609 Don Pedro Peralta was made permanent governor for a term … and received instructions, dated March 30, 1609, for the founding of the new capital.
Aug. 12, 1969: The workload increased today as delegates to the New Mexico Constitutional Convention in Santa Fe began the long task of studying proposed constitutional changes.
The proposals for change in New Mexico government are referred to standing committees. They will be reported to the convention as a whole later in the 60-day session.
The Bill of Rights Committee approved its first constitutional change today. It agreed that Section 1, Article 1 of the new constitution should read “The name of this State is New Mexico.”
Aug. 12, 1994: Ortencia Gonzales’ house — built by her grandfather and home to her and her seven siblings — will remain standing along Agua Fria Street, maybe forever.
Her sister-in-law Anna Marie’s will, too.
In fact, all the homes abutting the narrow, historic roadway may live long lives now.
Santa Fe County agreed this week to take control of its portion of the road from the State Highway and Transportation Department, which had been considering ways to relieve congestion and improve safety.
Residents took that to mean widening — a step that would require razing homes along the road’s very edges — and they began organizing.