From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 10, 1969: A New York investment firm has proposed using a portion of a recently acquired 27,000-acre ranch south of Santa Fe to develop a satellite city that would reach an estimated population of 56,000 when completed.
Representatives of AMREP, American Realty and Petroleum Corp., met with the Santa Fe County Planning Commission Thursday night to discuss preliminary plans for a 9,500-acre community.
Rio Rancho Estates, a subsidiary of AMREP developing property in Albuquerque, purchased the Alva Simpson Ranch last week for $3.2 million and plan to subdivide the land for a satellite city.
Aug. 10, 1994: ALBUQUERQUE — Six projects at Los Alamos National Laboratory — including a planned expansion of the lab’s nuclear waste disposal area — have been put on hold pending a full-scale review of the environmental and public health impacts of laboratory operations, a top Department of Energy official said Tuesday.
Thomas P. Grumbly, assistant secretary for environmental management, stressed at a press conference at the Albuquerque International Airport that the projects were not being canceled.
Instead, DOE will scrutinize the projects and make final decisions about them as part of preparing a site-wide environmental impact statement for the laboratory, Grumbly said.