From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 3, 1969: New Mexico’s second Constitutional Convention is to convene amidst pomp and ceremony at noon Tuesday.
Convention planners, chiefly the convention steering committee which has stirred some controversy itself, are hoping for an orderly first day and have done what they can to keep controversial business out of the opening program.
However, the election of the convention president, sure to be among the earliest and most bitterly fought battles of the three-month-long session, was by necessity included on the first day’s program.
A heated battle is expected among the four major contenders for the seat. Those expected to be nominated are former Supreme Court Justice David W. Carmody, Santa Fe; former Speaker of the House Bruce King, Stanley; Herbert W. Hughes, Albuquerque; and controversial Democratic party leader Filo M. Sedillo, Belen.
Aug. 3, 1994: Santa Fe City Councilor Steven Farber is advising the city to “just say no” to development proposals that might clog streets, flood out neighbors or crowd out open space.
By simply refusing to OK such proposed developments — instead of trying to impose requirements on them as conditons for approval — Farber says the city could avoid lawsuits that might result from a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.
He made his point in a memorandum written last month to Mayor Debbie Jaramillo and City Manager Ike Pino. A copy of the memor was sent to all members of the City Council and to the Planning Commission. The New Mexican obtained a copy of the memo Tuesday.