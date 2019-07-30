From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 1, 1919: Frank McKane of Las Vegas has been appointed bookkeeper of the state highway department and began work this morning. He succeeds John L. Lynn, who retires to enter the firm of Watt & Co.
State Land Commissioner N.A. Field goes to Magdalena Sunday morning. He will attend the meeting of the New Mexico Cattle and Horse Growers association there on Monday, August 4.
Howard Kerr, proprietor of Kerr’s barber shop, has gone to Los Angeles, to spend a month’s vacation.
Aug. 1, 1969: A Los Alamos woman feels she has solved a problem which has disturbed many mothers in the past.
How do you get out of a burning building, down the fire escape and carry the babies at the same time?
The Los Alamos woman is purchasing a newspaper carrier bag from The New Mexican. In case of fire, she will put her small children in the carrier bag, leaving her hands free to get down the fire escape.
Aug. 1, 1994: One stroke at a time.
It’s the way Bernadette Vigil performs her time-honored art of fresco mural painting and how she plans to help some of Santa Fe’s youths better themselves.
Through the repeated brush strokes necessary to apply paint to wet fresco plaster and the recurrent oral strokes of praise and encouragement, Vigil says she can use the mural project to introduce some of the city’s young residents to art and help them reach an accomplishment worth of recognition.