From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 28, 1919: Statesmanship.
Said Mr. Fall
To Mr. McCumber:
“You listen like a
Green cucumber.”
Said McCumber to
Mr. Fall:
“You surely gotta
Lotta gall.”
Said Mr. Fall to
Ancient Knute:
“I feel you are
An old galoot.”
Said Nelson back to
Mr. Fall:
“I’m the spryest kid
in this here hall.”
Aug. 28, 1969: The executive committee of the North Central New Mexico Comprehensive Health Planning Council will meet Sept. 6 in Santa Fe with a representative of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), which has plans to establish a private hospital operated for profit in Santa Fe.
Aug. 28, 1994: Debbie Jaramillo wants to see the city of Santa Fe build a new convention center in the rail yard near Guadalupe Street before her four-year term as mayor expires.
The project must include a cultural center and a performing arts space, Jaramillo and members of the City Council said.