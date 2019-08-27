From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 28, 1919: Statesmanship.

Said Mr. Fall

To Mr. McCumber:

“You listen like a

Green cucumber.”

Said McCumber to

Mr. Fall:

“You surely gotta

Lotta gall.”

Said Mr. Fall to

Ancient Knute:

“I feel you are

An old galoot.”

Said Nelson back to

Mr. Fall:

“I’m the spryest kid

in this here hall.”

Aug. 28, 1969: The executive committee of the North Central New Mexico Comprehensive Health Planning Council will meet Sept. 6 in Santa Fe with a representative of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), which has plans to establish a private hospital operated for profit in Santa Fe.

Aug. 28, 1994: Debbie Jaramillo wants to see the city of Santa Fe build a new convention center in the rail yard near Guadalupe Street before her four-year term as mayor expires.

The project must include a cultural center and a performing arts space, Jaramillo and members of the City Council said.