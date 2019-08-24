From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 25, 1919: This evening Mrs. F.E. Nuding is giving a dance for her sister, Miss Adelaide Hahn.
Misses Genevieve Patterson and Edna Earnest will be hostesses at a dance on Wednesday evening at Library hall.
Aug. 25, 1969: With three audits in process at the Santa Fe County courthouse, the cause may be found and corrected, but not the effect of “missing” millions of dollars in tax base.
Preliminary reports of one of the audits — that ordered by Santa Fe schools — shows the amount of inflation of the 1968 tax assessment may be $9.2 million and leaves $6.9 million of that as yet unaccounted for.
Many of the causes of the inflated estimate of tax money for the past year are alleged to have stemmed from the 1967-68 revaluation of the entire county by the Jacobs Co. Inc., of Chicago.
Aug. 25, 1994: Santa Fe High Principal Aaron Trummer’s voice carries well over the din of students registering for classes in a gymnasium.
“Hi, how are you doing?” he says to a teacher scanning a list of student names.
By way of a greeting, Trummer can squeeze in several sentences before a reply to his first question is issued: “Everything going all right?” “You holding up OK?” “Let me know if you need to to do anything.” “I think it’s going to be OK, don’t you?”