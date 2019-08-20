From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 21, 1919: By Their Weeds Ye Shall Know Them
Aug. 21, 1969: Residents and regents of the state’s universities agree the new constitution should retain separate governing boards for each institution.
In testimony Wednesday before the Education Committee of the Constitutional Convention, the university witnesses also agreed the Board of Education Finance should be given constitutional status as the central budgeting body for higher education.
But the group wasn’t so unanimous on the question of expansion of the large schools into branch colleges.
Aug. 21, 1994: Principal Tammie Ortega says she has unconventional plans and high expectations for students at Santa Fe’s newest public school, Edward Ortiz Middle School.
With classes starting Wednesday, the middle school is set to be on the cutting edge of change in the district.
It will be the district’s first middle or junior high school to include six-grade classes. Students and teachers will divide into “learning teams.” School staff intend to reach out to potential gang members before trouble starts.