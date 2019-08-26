From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 27, 1919: What roads are public roads or public highways? Who has the right to exercise the power of eminent domain?
These and a few other interesting questions are answered by Assistant Attorney General N.D. Meyer in an opinion sent to State Highway Engineer Leslie Gillett, as follows.
… “It is the opinion of this office that the roads declared to be public highways by this section are not confined to roads established by the laws of the territory or state, but extend to all roads dedicated to public use which, of course, would include roads which have been used for a long period of years and which have not been abandoned.”
Aug. 27, 1969: GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — A Navajo sheepherder who picked up a few yellow rocks 20 years ago near here and sparked New Mexico’s uranium boom is dead at 88.
Patricio “Paddy” Martinez died Tuesday in a Grants hospital where he had been ill for two weeks.
The yellow rocks turned out to be rich in uranium ore, eagerly sought by prospectors in the Southwest when the nation’s fledgling nuclear industry was moving into high gear.
Aug. 27, 1994: New Mexico’s pump-now-pay-later water rights policy may be history if the state engineer adopts sweeping changes proposed by a task force studying water dedications.
The Rio Grande Task Force, which recently submitted an 11-page draft of recommendations, also has called for requiring public notification and possible hearings on dedications, a type of water rights transaction.