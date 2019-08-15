From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 16, 1919: Cost of Living Has Increased Eighty Percent in Five Years
Aug. 16, 1994: Smith’s Food and Drug Centers, which proposed building a 77,000-square-foot grocery store in Santa Fe about 17 months ago, has to start the building permit application process all over again, a state District Court judge ruled Monday.
State district Judge Steve Herrera told Catellus Development Corp., the owner of the land on which the store would be built, and Smith’s Food and Drug Centers Inc. that they would have to exhaust all possible appeals at the City Council level before pursuing the lawsuit they filed against Santa Fe officials in September.
Santa Fe city officials blocked the store’s construction by rezoning the proposed site near Cerrillos Road and Baca Street about a year ago. Catellus and Smith’s did not appeal the rezoning to the City Council, but instead jumped right to court with a lawsuit.