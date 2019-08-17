From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 18, 1919: Convicts may be sent to repair the Canyon road, in the opinion of Acting Governor Pankney, who has received a request to have work done of this road now so much traversed by tourists, sightseers and anglers. Mr. Pankney says section 2707 of the laws of 1916 indicates that convicts may be used to keep El Camino Real in repair and that he has notified the penitentiary authorities he sees no objection to the plan of sending convicts to work on the road.
Aug. 18, 1969: A concentrated effort to attract the motion picture industry to New Mexico is proving highly successful.
This year, more than $12 million worth of location shooting for movies has been done in the state and prospects for the future appear to be excellent.
Local movie promoters want to capitalize on the infant industry by developing it as a tourist attraction.
Aug. 18, 1994: Burke Denman, president of Denman & Associates, had to wait five months recently to get a commercial building permit from Santa Fe’s Planning and Land Use Department — during that time interest rates and construction costs increased.
“It costs me thousands of dollars,” said Denman, who suffered extra financial burdens during his wait because new federal building requirements went into effect.
Denman’s tale is common among builders in Santa Fe. But City Manager Ike Pino says relief is on the way.