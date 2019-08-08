Aug. 9, 1919: Memorial Hall Trustees to Meet in Santa Fe August 30
To Organize Campaign To Raise Funds For War Memorial
Aug. 9, 1994: A second member of Santa Fe’s seven-member Planning Commission has been found to live outside the city, a violation of an ordinance that requires city residency for commissioners.
Patricio Gonzales, who has been a member of the commission since it was created this spring and who served on former Mayor Sam Pick’s planning commission for more than two years, confirmed Monday that he lives outside the city limits in Santa Fe County.
… “I had to move out to the county because I couldn’t afford to live in the city,” Gonzales said. “I didn’t know (about the residency requirement). I really didn’t know.”