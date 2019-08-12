From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 13, 1919: Those who saw General Wood’s head occasionally showing above the tops of the weeds on some of our principal streets the other day were struck with the incongruity of the scene. It occurred to many that while honoring the distinguished guest we should have trimmed the weeds … sufficient to allow him to get some glimpses of the city as he passed along. It is understood he praised Santa Fe but was unable to understand why the forest service didn’t harvest and market some of the heavy strands of timber along the principal streets and sidewalks.
Aug. 13, 1969: Gov. and Mrs. David F. Cargo left Santa Fe this morning for Los Angeles where they will attend a state dinner for the Apollo 11 astronauts.
The dinner, sponsored by President Richard Nixon, will be at 7 p.m. today at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.
Aug. 13, 1994: The worst legislative defeat of President Bill Clinton’s administration could end up costing Santa Fe three extra police officers, who some say are desperately needed.
The crime bill, a $33.2 billion measure that would fulfill a Clinton campaign promise to put 100,000 more police officers on American streets, failed Thursday in Washington, D.C., on a procedural vote.
In May, some Santa Fe City Councilors said they did not include money for three additional police officers in this year’s budget because the city could get them funded through the crime bill, which seem assured of passage.