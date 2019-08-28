From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 29, 1919: That several counties were hard hit this year by the drouth and consequently cattle and livestock had to be hustled out of them into Colorado, producing a marked decrease in the taxable property, was the report the state tax commission received in its recent tour of a dozen counties.
Aug. 29, 1969: The 257th annual Fiesta de Santa Fe officially began this morning with the 6:30 a.m. De Vargas Mass at Rosario Chapel and will continue in full swing through the final performance of the Fiesta melodrama, the last official event, Monday night.
The arts and crafts market on Lincoln Avenue near the plaza opened at 10 a.m. The carnival rides on the Taos Highway and the booths on the Plaza were scheduled to open at noon.
Highlights of tonight’s activities include the burning of the late Will Shuster’s Zozobra, or Old Man Gloom, at 8:45 at Fort Marcy Park and the coronation of Fiesta Queen Juanita Gonzales and enthronement of queen and her court on the Plaza at 9:45.
Aug. 29, 1994: LAMA — Dr. John Wilson does some likable things.
He loves animals and kids. And every summer he brings the two together on his property here for a monthlong camp so children can experience country life and ride and handle Norwegian fjord horses, which he raises.
Of his 700-plus acres here, 500 have been set aside for protection with The Nature Conservancy.
But none of that endears this soft-spoken heart surgeon to his neighbors.
Another matter — water and the acequia that carries it to their properties 20 miles north of Taos — drives a vehement wedge between Wilson and his neighbors.