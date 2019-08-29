From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 30, 1919: All the teachers of Santa Fe County have been urged by the county superintendent, Mrs. Adelina Otero Warren, to come to a meeting called at the court house for September 10, which means that they are to be here to swell the crowd of merrymakers at the Fiesta. At this meeting they are to report on the needs of their schools and are asked to have as many of the school children as possible come to Santa Fe. The schools open September 1, Labor day, but there will be no work on that day aside from the registration of pupils.
Mrs. Warren believes the Fiesta will have many educational features to benefit both teachers and students.
Aug. 30, 1994: A 250-pound female black bear that was discovered eating apples at dawn Monday in a yard in Santa Fe’s Barrio de la Cañada later was shot and killed by a state Game and Fish officer near Larragoite Elementary School on the west side.
It was the first time a bear was killed in the city since 1988.