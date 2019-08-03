Aug. 4, 1919: On Tuesday night, August 5th, there is going to be a Chamber of Commerce meeting whose purpose will be to talk over the proposition recently made to Santa Fe by Mr. W.W. Cook of Coffeyville, Kansas, with reference to building a hotel in this city.
The proposition is this: Mr. Cook has agreed to build a hotel to cost in the neighborhood of $125,000, to be financed by a bond issue to that amount. He himself will take $10,000 worth of those bonds, and also pay for the furnishings of the hotel which will cost not less than $30,000. The remainder of the sum needed, or $85,000 will have to be raised by the townspeople and business men of Santa Fe.
Aug. 4, 1969: C.C. Capshaw, director of the Santa Fe Community Action Program (CAP) says a more dedicated group of people can’t be found.
He is speaking to a group of 14 parents in Santa Fe who share a common bond and a common goal. All are the parents of a [mentally disabled] child and all are seeking to have a project for preschool [disabled] children started in Santa Fe.
Aug. 4, 1994: The mysterious Taos hum — that low-frequency sound that some Taos-area residents hear and others don’t — is helping research scientists achieve a better understanding of how the human ear works.
Dr. James Kelly, a researcher at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, has just completed a survey revealing that as much as 11 percent of the population in and around Taos might hear the noise.