Aug. 11, 1919: Efficiency
We are speaking of the lack of it. The war department has been giving a spectacular demonstration of this absence for some two or three years past. But nowhere does it seem more glaring or inexcusable than in the vastly important duty of taking care of the men and the families of the men whose splendid record of fighting patriotism in France as at least earned the rewards to which the law entitles them.
Aug. 11, 1969: James P. Shannon, former Roman Catholic auxiliary bishop of Minneapolis-St. Paul, is expected to teach his regular class today at St. John’s College here. He said Sunday he would remain in the church despite his marriage, but a former colleague said the nuptials automatically excommunicated him.
Shannon, 48, and his bride, the former Ruth Church Wilkinson, 50, a Protestant who was previously married three times, returned here Saturday night, according to Richard Weigle, president of the college.
The couple was married Aug. 2 in Endicott, N.Y., by a Protestant minister, the Rochester (N.Y.) Democrat and Chronicle reported Sunday. Shannon then issued a statement to the New York Times acknowledging the marriage.
Aug. 11, 1994: Santa Fe library officials now have the power to ban patrons from the library for six months if they engage in criminal behavior on the premises.
The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday approved new, more stringent rules for the city’s three libraries, giving officials the power to evict people who disturb others, engage in criminal activity or behave in an unacceptable manner.