From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 24, 1919: Practically all the applications for oil leases on state land have now been approved, announced Captain Fred Muller, assistant state land commissioner this morning. Not all the state land has been applied for, however, but so far the figure of the total acreage leased for oil exploration have not been compiled. The total receipts from oil leases exceed $125,000, which is a neat little extra income for the state schools and institutions.
Aug. 24, 1994: TRUCHAS — Three of his cows have been mutilated, their genitalia and udders removed, their bodies left to rot in a sun-baked field just west of here.
That’s all Max Córdova knows for sure.
The rest is a mystery — one that can’t be solved soon enough to satisfy Córdova, his brother, Albert, and father, Alberto.
Together the men own a now-diminished herd of breeder cattle that chewed cud and grazed uneventfully on grant land off Llano de Abeyta Road for years.
And then something happened.