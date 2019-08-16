From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 17, 1969: Constitutional Convention president Bruce King told The New Mexican Friday he will call for test votes on controversial constitutional proposals sometime this week, possibly Wednesday.
King mentioned possible test votes during a general convention session Friday and later outlined his thoughts on the matter for The New Mexican.
He said the test votes will come on such issues as the 18-year-old vote, the so-called short ballot, the 20-mill property ta limit and veterans’ tax exemptions.
Aug. 17, 1995: Gov. Bruce King pulled out of the first major debate of the campaign season Tuesday, in a dispute over the format and what he considered late notice of the debate rules.
“I’ve been in this business long enough that I’m not going to any debate that I don’t know the format of,” King told reporters at the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon.
King’s withdrawal from the Tuesday night debate organized by the greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce left Republican gubernatorial nominee Gary Johnson and the Green Party’s Roberto Mondragon to carry on without the incumbent — and to take their shots at King.