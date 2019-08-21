Aug. 22, 1919: Now Will You Cut Your Weeds or Not?
Public Notice!
Public notice is hereby given that under the ordinance adopted July 30, 1918, entitled “An Ordinance to Provide for the cutting down of extermination of weeds within the City of Santa Fe,” it is the duty of every owner of property, occupant of property, or real estate owner or agent, to cut down and exterminate all weeds an noxious vegetable growths upon their respective properties.
This ordinance is not being generally obeyed, and unless weeds are out and destroyed promptly, it will be necessary to employ laborers to do this work and collect the cost and charges from property owners as provided in the ordinance.
NICOLAS SENA, City Marshal
J.J. KENNY, City Attorney
Aug. 22, 1969: A host of Indians, representing pueblos and the Apache and Navajo tribes of New Mexico, Thursday lent full support to a Constitutional Convention proposal which would prevent the state from taking jurisdiction over Indian lands without consent of the Indians.
The proposal, presented to the convention by Zuni Gov. Robert E. Lewis, the only Indian convention delegate, also received unanimous support from the convention Elections Committee.
Aug. 22, 1994: Parents in Santa Fe, like those around the country, want the best education possible for their children.
And an increasing number of them apparently are willing to pay extra for it.
Santa Fe Public Schools’ share of enrollment of all school-age children locally has slipped in recent years, while private school enrollment is booming.
In an informal survey conducted by The New Mexican, many of the 26 private schools in the Santa Fe area reported stable or increased enrollment for the fall.