Aug. 26, 1919: Las Vegas, August 26 — Eluterio Rodrigues, jr., 6-year-old son of Mr and Mrs. L. Rodrigues, was instantly killed last Saturday when he was kicked in the head by a horse. The youngster and his two sisters had been about to drive a stray horse from the corn field and he evidently approached too close to the animal’s heels, as when the horse started to run one of his heels struck the boy just behind the right ear, killing him instantly.
Aug. 26, 1969: Santa Fe’s ordinance governing signs outside the Historical Zone goes into effect at midnight tonight. At least one business in the city won’t have to conform to the ordinance. Holiday Inn has secured a court order keeping the city from enforcing the ordinance on it at least until its court suit against the ordinance is settled.
Jack G. Furrh and Willard C. Kruger of Holiday Management Co. have filed suit against the city to have the ordinance thrown out.
Aug. 26, 1994: Two stories may be too much in a part of east Santa Fe.
A proposed amendment to a city ordinance suggests granting the Historic Design Review Board the authority to limit building heights on all new structures in the northern half of the Historic Review District, which lies southeast of the downtown area.
If approved, about 400 property owners in the affected area would have to attain Historic Board approval before building any second-story additions or any new two-story structures. Building in excess of two stories already are forbidden in the district.