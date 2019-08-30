Aug. 31, 1969: A crowd estimated at between 25,000 and 30,000 watched the fiery end of Old Man gloom Friday night and began the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe in a heavy downpour.
City Police said Saturday they believe the crowd at the Burning of Zozobra was the largest in the 257-year history of Fiesta.
A half-hour after the ugly old man uttered his final cry as flames destroyed him, a downpour did its best to create the worst traffic snarl of the year in the Ancient City and put a damper on the Fiesta spirits.
The coronation of Fiesta Queen Juanita Gonzales, which had been scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Friday on the Plaza, was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday … .
Aug. 31, 1994: A. Sam Adelo, a foreign-language interpreter, sometimes is given 20 minutes notice that he must appear in First Judicial District Court to translate testimony. But finding a parking space in downtown Santa Fe often takes longer than that.
“I can drive around for blocks,” Adelo said. “I’m running the risk of getting the wrath of the judge.”
Many downtown workers echoed Adelo’s complaints Tuesday as they participated in the first of three public meetings to address parking problems in the downtown area.