July 29, 1919: Acting Governor Benjamin F. Pankey today granted a pardon to Frank Reed, a boy of Chaves county, sent to the reform school in 1917 for a period of four years.
July 29, 1969: George J. Martin, longtime northern New Mexico businessman and civic leader for several decades, died in St. Vincent Hospital today at 79. His death came after an illness of several months.
He first came to New Mexico in 1909. His life was associated with the Rio Arriba County village of El Rito for more than half a century.
July 29, 1994: It’s going to cost more to burn your gloom this year — the admission fee for watching Zozobra’s fiery demise is being increased by $1.
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe said this week that it had to increase the admission fee 50 percent from $2 to $3, to cover rising costs for staging the event, scheduled for Fort Marcy Park on Sept. 9. Children under age 12 and under will still get free admission.