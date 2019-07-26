July 27, 1969: An investigation of internal affairs at the State Penitentiary may be launched this week by a Santa Fe County grand jury impaneled in district court Friday.
Dist. Atty. James C. Thompson has invited anyone with complaints about alleged mismanagement of prison operations to air his grievances before the jury.
All grand jury proceedings are secret and the district attorney promised the identities of all who testify would not be revealed.
July 27, 1994: In the first year that condoms have been distributed on Santa Fe Public high school campuses, the number of reported student pregnancies has dropped by two-thirds, school health officials say.
Births to teen mothers at St. Vincent Hospital show a similar decline, a district health official said.
Reports kept by the district’s Teen Wellness Center, which has facilities at both Santa Fe and Capital high schools, show that 18 students became pregnant during the 1993-94 academic year. During the previous school year, 55 girls became pregnant.