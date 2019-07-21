July 22, 1919: Threatened to Cut Out Heart of His Son-in-Law, Charge
Las Vegas, July 22 — During a family quarrel between E.D. Robinson of this city and his son-in-law, a man by the name of Dawson, it is alleged that Robinson drew a knife and threatened to cut out the heart of Dawson. Robinson left on the noon train for Oklahoma but on a wire from the police he was apprehended at Raton and will be brought back to this city to answer the charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
July 22, 1969: In the normal course of events, sons succeed their fathers in business, politics and other affairs.
This holds true everywhere except Rio Arriba County where former U.S. Marshal Emilio Naranjo has succeeded his son Benny as chairman of the county Democratic Party.
The elder Naranjo held the position of county chairman for 13 years before his son was elected.
July 22, 1994: State Democratic Party chairman Ray Powell said Thursday that the Democrats ought to file a lawsuit challenging the right of four Green Party candidates to be on the ballot in November.
Spokesman for Gov. Bruce King’s campaign say they, too, are concerned that the Green candidates may be on the ballot illegally but say they won’t be a party to any court challenge.