June 16, 1920: 5 Counties In State Have Chance For Aid In Establishment Of Health Departments
June 16, 1945: Fiesta Set for Sept. 1-2
To Be Confined to 2 Days for 3rd Year; to Be 'Home-Town' Affair
June 16, 1970: ESPANOLA — The Santa Fe Opera box office opened this morning at Valley Drug in the Big Rock Shopping Center; ticket sales were light, according to Mrs. James Sais, chairman.
The box office will be open three days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Assisting Mrs. Sais this year is Mrs. Roy Honstein.
June 16, 1970: For the third night in a row, a man with no clothes has terrified Santa Fe women on the city's east side.
The latest reported nighttime incident, which happened after 11 p.m. Wednesday, involved two women in their 50s who had been sitting in a 4-wheel-drive vehicle in front of a business in the 600 block of Canyon Road.
The naked man, who apparently had been crouched behind the vehicle, appeared when the passenger opened the door to get out.
