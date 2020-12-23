From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 24, 1920: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year — That’s All!
Dec. 24, 1945: With eight violent deaths reported in New Mexico over the weekend, state police appealed today for a minimum of holiday travel in hope of preventing a possibly record total of Christmas fatalities.
Acting State Police Chief A.B. Martinez, describing highways as generally “very dangerous” urged motorists to make only necessary trips. He reported the Gallup-Albuquerque and Santa Fe-Albuquerque routes icy slick after snows and freezing rains.
Dec. 24, 1970: ESPANOLA — Mayor Richard Lucero Wednesday extended an invitation to all New Mexicans and residents of other states to visit Espanola tonight to view the 14,000 farolitos and 100 luminarias that will be placed throughout Espanola.
Dec. 24, 1995: SAN JUAN PUEBLO — The sweet sounds of Tewa, the native tongue of a half dozen Rio Grande Indian pueblos, soar form the choir loft of the Catholic church here every fourth Sunday morning.
The unison melodies, accompanied by handheld drum, rattles and bells, are the sound of a group of women known as the San Juan Tewa Indian Women’s Choir.
The group holds a place of some distinction among Indians: It is the only group to celebrate a Mass completely in Tewa.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.