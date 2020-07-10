From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 11, 1920: One of the most picturesque weddings ever celebrated in or near Santa Fe occurred in the Ceremonial Cave in the Rito de los Frijoles, Monday afternoon when Miss Alice McBride became the bride of Thomas Insley, the Rev. J. Willis Hamblin officiating. The wedding party, headed by Mr. Insley and his bride, left Santa Fe about 8 o’clock in the morning and reached the canyon about noon. The ceremony was held shortly after their arrival, and as soon as the party declared themselves ready for the climb to the cave.
July 11, 1945: State policeman are threatened with “dismissal with prejudice” in a special order by Chief Frank Young if they resort to duress or unethical conduct in interviewing prisoners, suspects or witnesses.
The order adds that “entrapment or the use of any illegal or unethical tactics in procuring information will not be tolerated by the department.”
July 11, 1995: A proposal in Congress to cut the Department of Energy’s 1996 “environmental management” budget by $800 million would translate into a 13 percent drop in the amount of money Los Alamos National Laboratory spends next year on environmental cleanup and waste management work, according to DOE figures.
