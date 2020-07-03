From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 4, 1920: Blancett Execution Set By Sheriff For Hour Of Sunrise In Yard At County Jail
Prisoner Will be Brought from Prison Only Short Time Before Hanging on Friday
Sheriff George Armijo To Read Death Warrant
July 4, 1945: No newspaper published.
July 4 1970: No newspaper published.
July 4, 1995: Robert Vigil took a break from her public fight against police brutality Monday and knelt in tears next to the wooden cross that marks the grave of her slain son, Francisco "Pancho" Ortega.
She brushed away the tears on her daughter Odessa's cheek as they hugged and then returned to the circle of 25 supporters, who were commemorating Ortega's death at the hands of Santa Fe police two years ago.
"Pancho, we're still here. We haven't left," Vigil said later, hugging friends as they left the grave site at Fairview Cemetery. "Things are changing slowly but surely."
