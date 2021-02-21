From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 22, 1921: Charged with “cussin” in the school room during school hours and in the shocked presence of the children, Mrs. Fortunata Garcia, teacher at Bosque, a small town in Rio Arriba county, was brought to trial yesterday before the county board of education.
The board recommended that she be transferred to another school, after hearing the testimony. The decision was viewed virtually as a verdict of “not guilty.” It was believed the board would have recommended cancellation of the teacher’s certificate if it had found the charge sustained by the testimony.
Feb. 22, 1946: Louis Schifani, manager of the Santa Fe Press, and his five brothers, separated by the war, recently held a reunion at Kirtland Field, Albuquerque. The other five are Albuquerqueans — Lt. Col. Emmanuel, Capt. Frank M., T/Sgt. Dante, Sgt. Red R., and Sgt. Joseph D. Schifani.
Five of the brothers were in the Army and Louis was a sergeant in the State Guard. Four of the five were overseas and hold numerous awards, making the family one of the most decorated in New Mexico.
Feb. 22, 1971: The fight for leadership in the New Mexico House of Representatives may not be over yet. Some Democratic House members are still smarting from the licking they took when Rep. Walter Martinez of Grants defeated Rep. George Fettinger of Alamogordo in a ding-dong battle for the House speakership.
Feb. 22, 1996: A Santa Fe man described by a local narcotics agent as one of the area’s major heroin suppliers is behind bars and facing drug-trafficking charges.
