From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 12, 1920: Tomorrow’s the Day When the Santa Fe Fiestas Opens.
Sept. 12, 1945: J.V. Lanigan, secretary-manager of the Chamber of Commerce, was notified today that construction of 25 new private dwellings has been authorized for Santa Fe.
The Chamber had requested 490 units. Lanigan said he assumed the authorization for 25 was the first allotment on the larger request.
Sept. 12, 1970: After several months of mostly bad news coming out about controversial police Chief Donald Grady II’s administration, the mayor’s office has released a flurry of press releases presenting another perspective.
In recent days, Mayor Debbie Jaramillo’s offie has issued three written statements lauding police accomplishments.
One of the releases deals with a dramatic increase in the number of drunken driving arrests over Labor Day weekend.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.