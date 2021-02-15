From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 16, 1921: The adoption of the Arizona method for the valuation of the metal mines is provided for in a bill by Speaker Clancy and Representative Otero, Santa Fe county, introduced in the house this morning.
The bill, briefly speaking, provides for the capitalization of the net proceeds and fixes the multipliers for the process. These range from 15 per cent for copper mines to 30 per cent for metal mines whose output is irregular.
Feb. 16, 1946: District Judge William J. Barker today ordered the transfer of Louis Young from the State Penitentiary to Gallup for trial on the charge that he murdered Mrs. Leon G. Kennedy Nov. 19 in her home on Bowers Street.
Feb. 16, 1971: Letters, telegrams and phone calls are pouring into the office and home of Rep. Carol W. Tinker, R-San Miguel, a co-sponsor of a bill to repeal New Mexico's liberalized abortion bill passed two years ago.
Rep. Tinker, the mother of five children, last week co-signed a bill which would permit abortions only in the event a mother's life is endangered or a pregnancy results from rape or incest.
Feb. 16, 1996: With about two minutes to go before Thursday's noon ending of the 1996 legislative session, a bill to ban drive-up liquor sales was still alive.
A staff member ran down the center aisle of the Senate floor, carrying a message from the House, asking the Senate to concur in a major House amendment to the bill.
But Sen. Tom Rutherford, D-Albuquerque, the Senate majority leader, didn't make a motion to consider concurrence, and the bill died as time ran out.
