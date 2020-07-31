From the Santa Fe

New Mexican:

Aug. 1, 1920: Attempt To Change Site Of Post Office Would Mean Delay, Says Judge Collins

City Didn’t Get Post Office for Fifteen Years as Result of Row Over Location

Aug. 1, 1945: “Santa Fe wants and will support more community music” was the conclusion at yesterday’s annual board meeting of the Santa Fe Community Concert Association.

Aug. 1, 1995: Predictions of a budget shortfall have Gov. Gary Johnson calling for a special session of the Legislature, but veteran budget watchers from both parties say the sounding of the alarm is premature.

State revenues were down about $45 million in June, the end of the past fiscal year, and could be down another $40 million to $80 million by the end of the current fiscal year.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.