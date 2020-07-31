From the Santa Fe
New Mexican:
Aug. 1, 1920: Attempt To Change Site Of Post Office Would Mean Delay, Says Judge Collins
City Didn’t Get Post Office for Fifteen Years as Result of Row Over Location
Aug. 1, 1945: “Santa Fe wants and will support more community music” was the conclusion at yesterday’s annual board meeting of the Santa Fe Community Concert Association.
Aug. 1, 1995: Predictions of a budget shortfall have Gov. Gary Johnson calling for a special session of the Legislature, but veteran budget watchers from both parties say the sounding of the alarm is premature.
State revenues were down about $45 million in June, the end of the past fiscal year, and could be down another $40 million to $80 million by the end of the current fiscal year.
